Arizona Wildfire alert: Contreras Fire update

Incident location: 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation; 8 miles SE of Kitt Peak Observatory Impacted area: 29482 Acres

The Contreras Fire started June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range, north of the Baboquivari Peak, 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona, on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. The fire, burning in highly flammable grass and brush in steep and rugged terrain, is difficult for firefighters to access. The fire is being Managed by Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Team.

This is the final daily update for the Contreras Fire. The Fire received up to two inches of rain yesterday, helping crews bring containment of the fire to 100%. Accelerated demobilization of resources is in progress.

A local Bureau of Indian Affairs Type 4 Incident Management Team will assume command on Saturday, June 25, with resources sufficient to perform any mop up and suppression repair activities. A National Burned Area Emergency Response Team is in the area conducting assessments. They will provide recommendations for both short and long-term repair and/or recovery efforts if any are necessary.

Kitt Peak National Observatory continues to be in evacuation status, but electrical crews and maintenance workers have been allowed into the area to address infrastructure needs.

The Monsoon is firmly in place across the Desert Southwest. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and through the weekend, bringing a continued threat for flash flooding. Flash flooding from intense rainfall has potential to impact roads and loosen rocks on steep slopes in burned areas. Debris flow from these areas can cause dangerous conditions. Residents and drivers are encouraged to remain vigilant and watch for rapidly changing conditions. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and blowing dust could also create hazardous conditions.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team, under the leadership of Incident Commander Brian Pisarek, wishes to express its gratitude to all cooperators stakeholders, partners, local units, businesses and the communities of Three Points and Robles Junction for their collaboration and partnerships. A special thanks is extended to all initial attack crews, and to the Southeast Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, who initially took command of the fire on June 14, and helped prepare the way for future full containment of the Contreras Fire.

Beginning Saturday, June 25, requests for information on the Contreras Fire may be directed to Bureau of Indian Affairs Public Affairs Officer Robyn Broyles at Robyn.Broyles@BIA.gov or 208-559-1187.

: Containment on the Contreras Fire increased to 83% yesterday. Minimal fire activity is expected going forward. Resources are slowly being released to other incidents or to their home units.

Residents of Pan Tak returned home Wednesday evening. Fire behavior and smoke production will diminish significantly over the next 36 hours as higher humidity settles in and wetting thunderstorms pass through. Smoke may still be intermittently visible from well within the containment area.

Remaining resources on the Contreras Fire will focus on connecting containment lines on the northwest section of the fire. At Kitt Peak Observatory, staff will return to the site today to further perform assessments on scientific structures and equipment. Scouting for damage from suppression activities remains a priority in all areas of the fire’s footprint.

Suppression repair will follow strict standards agreed upon by agency administrators working collaboratively to manage the fire. Some of these activities, depending on jurisdictional policies and land use agreements, could include constructing water bars across roads to divert water runoff; chipping and/or debris removal; repairing fence line; removal of trash and supplies; removal of hazard trees or other vegetation and signage; and removal of structure suppression-related equipment such as hoses and sprinkler systems.

The Burned Area Emergency Response Team will begin suppression repair assessments today. This team is responsible for determining any issues and concerns within the burned area. The team will provide recommendations for both short- and long-term repair and/or recovery efforts.

