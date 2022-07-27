Colorado Wildfire alert: Simms update
The Simms Fire was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 19, 2022. Fire started near USFS managed lands and private land. Fire was wind driven and burned to the northeast on to BLM managed lands and is approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado. Fire is burning in Ouray County. USFS is managing the fire as a full-suppression fire. Strong winds in the afternoon created active fire behavior with running, multiple tree torching and spotting in pinyon/juniper, Gambel oak brush and grasslands. Fire Incident Management Team has been ordered and will arrive on May 20, 2022. Fire is under investigation.
