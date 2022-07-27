ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Colorado Wildfire alert: Simms update

Colorado Incident News
Colorado Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 14 Miles Southwest of Montrose,CO Impacted area: 313 Acres

The Simms Fire was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 19, 2022. Fire started near USFS managed lands and private land. Fire was wind driven and burned to the northeast on to BLM managed lands and is approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado. Fire is burning in Ouray County. USFS is managing the fire as a full-suppression fire. Strong winds in the afternoon created active fire behavior with running, multiple tree torching and spotting in pinyon/juniper, Gambel oak brush and grasslands. Fire Incident Management Team has been ordered and will arrive on May 20, 2022. Fire is under investigation.

Visit

and

to learn about evacuations notices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZsDP_0gu0hsgt00
Reseeding Operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qG1ta_0gu0hsgt00
Reseeding Operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyrnS_0gu0hsgt00
Repaired Fence Line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cQk5_0gu0hsgt00
Fire Crews Repair Fence Lines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UHZ7_0gu0hsgt00
Unaweep Fire Module
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgDul_0gu0hsgt00
Prineville Hotshots hiking into the Simms Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h50o9_0gu0hsgt00
Fire Crew mopping up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429xSF_0gu0hsgt00
Simms Fire smoldering stump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NazyS_0gu0hsgt00
Engine Crew mopping up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbPZz_0gu0hsgt00
Water tenders available to provide water support
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wghst_0gu0hsgt00
Firefighter filling up engine from tender
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329XO5_0gu0hsgt00
Simms Fire time stamped 5.19.2022

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Ouray County, CO
Ouray County, CO
Government
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Oak#Usfs#Blm#The Simms Fire Fire Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Colorado Incident News

Colorado Incident News

15
Followers
2
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy