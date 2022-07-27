California Wildfire alert: Sheep Fire update

Incident location: Sheep Creek, near Wrightwood, CA

Impacted area: 865 Acres

At 6:36 p.m. on June 11, 2022, a fire was reported to Angeles National Forest Dispatch by San Bernardino County. The fire was initially reported as approximately 1/4 of an acre in size. Firefighting units headed to the scene quickly. This fire is near Wrightwood, CA.

As of approximately 8:30 p.m., the fire was reported at approximately 30 acres in size. Currently, firefighters, engines, aircraft, and other resources have been on the scene. Night-flying operations are ongoing at this time. Angeles National Forest fire staff are on the scene. Cooperators include San Bernardino County Fire and CAL FIRE BDU. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

. - There are no evacuations at this time. The fire is approximately 1.3 miles from the nearest structures at Desert Front Road in Wrightwood, CA. The fire is currently estimated at 35 acres at a moderate rate of spread. It is burning in heavy fuels/vegetation. There is 0% containment at this time. A portion of State Route 2 is closed. For road updates, visit Caltrans at

.

- The fire is currently burning away from the town of Wrightwood, CA. Another update: Approximately 200 firefighters have been assigned to this incident.

- The Sheep Fire is still estimated at approximately 35 acres in size with 5% containment at this time. The fire is still burning

from the town of Wrightwood, CA. Road closures have been updated by Caltrans and can be found at

. The fire is being co-managed under unified command by both the Angeles National Forest and Cal Fire BDU (San Bernardino Unit). San Bernardino County Fire is assisting on the fire.

, NEW EVACUATION ORDER: Hwy 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Rd, Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Drive. For the quickest evacuation updates, follow the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Twitter site:

.

- The Sheep Fire is estimated at 45 acres in size and is 5% contained. The fire is becoming more active, with some torching / burning of trees in the interior. Crews are actively working along the perimeter of the fire, while fixed-wing operations have concluded for now. Road closures continue along State Route 2 -

. The fire is now being managed by the Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire, and Cal Fire SBU (San Bernardino Unit) in unified command.

- The Sheep Fire has grown to 775 acres and is 5% contained. It is burning toward Desert Front Road. Law enforcement is going door-to-door with a mandatory evacuation for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon. Wrightwood is under an evacuation warning. There is a road closure from Hwy 138 to Lone Pine (Highway 2). A portion of State Route 2 is closed. For road updates, visit Caltrans at

. There is an evacuation center at Serrano High School, and the Red Cross is on the scene. Serrano High School is located at 9292 Sheep Creek Road, Phelan, CA 92371.

Currently, the Sheep Fire is burning both in the Angeles National Forest and on private land near Wrightwood, CA. San Bernardino County reported the fire on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:36 p.m. to the Angeles National Forest Emergency Communications Center. The fire was initially reported as approximately ¼-acre in size.

Fighting this fire has been especially challenging due to dense vegetation, steep terrain, and high and erratic winds. Crews continue to make good progress on the containment of the fire. Efforts taking place include hand lines and hose lays around the perimeter of the fire. Crews will continue to utilize helicopters to support containment efforts. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews will be working near the roadway, please use caution when driving through the area. Evacuation orders and warnings for the communities of Wrightwood and Desert Front have been lifted. Highway 2 will remain closed from Wright Mountain Road to Desert Front Road while CalTrans and Southern California Edison repair infrastructure along Highway 2 in the fire area. For specific details, visit the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Twitter site:

Firefighters continue to increase containment of the Sheep Fire as they work to place more hand lines around the perimeter of the fire. Earlier today, hotshot crews alongside helicopter water drops were able to extinguish a few hotspots near the south end of the fire. While infrared flights continue to show scattered heat and interior heat within the fire perimeter, some remaining interior heat islands are expected to burn out. Night operation crews will continue to locate hotspots and monitor fire behavior to protect nearby communities.

Earlier today, Caltrans reopened the portion of Highway 2 that was closed between Wright Mountain Road to Desert Front Road. Fire crews and cooperators will continue to work near the roadway, please use caution when driving through the area. All evacuation orders and warnings for the communities of Wrightwood and Desert Front have been lifted.

Fire crews had a successful night on the Sheep Fire where they achieved a five percent increase in containment overnight. The perimeter of the fire has not grown and remains at 865 acres. No columns of smoke were reported last night as firefighters worked to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hotspots. Fire managers feel confident that crews will achieve further containment of the fire today with the current resources at hand.

Firefighters are expected to encounter another warm and dry day with an increase in southwesterly winds at higher elevations. Overall, fire managers express no major concerns for the Sheep Fire today and fire crews will remain vigilant for interior heat within the fire perimeter.

Yesterday, Caltrans reopened the portion of Highway 2 that was closed between Wright Mountain Road to Desert Front Road. Southern California Edison will be working on Highway 2 today, and traffic delays will be expected through the fire area. Fire crews and cooperators will continue to work near the roadway, please use caution when driving through the area. All evacuation orders and warnings for the communities of Wrightwood and Desert Front have been lifted

Due to the good work of firefighters, the Sheep Fire perimeter remains at 865 acres and is 90% contained. Fire crews have continued to monitor and successfully extinguish isolated fires within the perimeter. Firefighters experienced another warm and dry day on the fireline with increased southwesterly winds, a cooling trend is expected in the next few days. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol for any remaining hotspots. Fire managers expressed they have no major concerns about the fire crossing established containment lines at this time.

Caltrans has reopened the portion of Highway 2 that was closed between Wright Mountain Road to Desert Front Road. Fire crews and cooperators will continue to work near the roadway, please use caution when driving through the area. All evacuation orders and warnings for the communities of Wrightwood and Desert Front have been lifted.

Management of the Sheep Fire will transition back to the Angeles National Forest tomorrow and a smaller Type 3 team of forest personnel will take command. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 would like to thank the firefighters, agencies, and cooperators for all their efforts on this fire. Unless there are significant changes, this will be the final update of the Sheep Fire.

The Sheep Fire has been 100% contained. Firefighters will continue patrols and mop-up to extinguish hotspots over the next several days. Interior heat expected for the next several days. Dust-devils or swirling ash/dirt have caused the public to call in concerned about smoke.

Sheep Fire from Wrightwood, CA. 6/11/22

Incident Base Camp for the Sheep Fire

Fire Crews eating breakfast at the Sheep Fire Base

Morning Operational Briefing

Firefighter Appreciation

Fire activity on day two

Initial attack operations from Hwy. 2

Firefighters plan for water delivery

Sheep Fire at night

Sheep Fire on June 11, 2022