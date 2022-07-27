Arizona Wildfire alert: Foster Fire update

Incident location: 22 Miles South of Rodeo, NM Impacted area: 7598 Acres

he Foster Fire was reported on May 29, 2022, at 12:53 PM in the Peloncillo Mountains, Douglas Ranger District, Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.

Late in the evening on May 29th a Type 3 Incident Command Team lead by Incident Commander Chad Rice assumed command of the fire.

The Foster Fire official acreage is at 7,598 with containment remaining at 82%. Resources have continued to be released and all have been reassigned to different incidents. Today the incident will be transferred to a local Douglas Ranger District Type 4 Team and the remaining off district resources will be reassigned. The fire is currently not threatening any structures or other resource values.

