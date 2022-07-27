Colorado Wildfire alert: Perins Peak Fire update
Unless there are significant new developments, this page will not be regularly updated.
The 106-acre Perins Peak Fire is northwest of Durango, Colorado on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands.
The fire is 100% contained and management of the fire has been returned to the Tres Rios Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.
Smoke may continue to be visible as pockets of fuel, stumps, etc., inside the perimeter continue to smolder and/or burn.
Fire danger remains very high across southwest Colorado and fire restrictions are in place on all public lands. Learn more about how to prepare your property and to help firefighters protect it, at:
