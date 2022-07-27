Colorado Wildfire alert: Perins Peak Fire update

Incident location: 1.5 miles west of Durango, CO in La Plata County. Impacted area: 106 Acres

Unless there are significant new developments, this page will not be regularly updated.

The 106-acre Perins Peak Fire is northwest of Durango, Colorado on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands.

The fire is 100% contained and management of the fire has been returned to the Tres Rios Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

Smoke may continue to be visible as pockets of fuel, stumps, etc., inside the perimeter continue to smolder and/or burn.

Fire danger remains very high across southwest Colorado and fire restrictions are in place on all public lands. Learn more about how to prepare your property and to help firefighters protect it, at:

Trail in the black

Large log smoldering

Firefighter Pointing

Mopped-up Stump

High Severity Burn Area

Aerial view of Perins Peak Fire area on 5- 27

Morning meeting

Hot shot buggy

Water Tenders fill tanks

Hotshots on Perins

Hotshot crew hiking into fire