Durango, CO

Colorado Wildfire alert: Perins Peak Fire update

Colorado Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 1.5 miles west of Durango, CO in La Plata County. Impacted area: 106 Acres

Unless there are significant new developments, this page will not be regularly updated.

The 106-acre Perins Peak Fire is northwest of Durango, Colorado on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands.

The fire is 100% contained and management of the fire has been returned to the Tres Rios Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

Smoke may continue to be visible as pockets of fuel, stumps, etc., inside the perimeter continue to smolder and/or burn.

Fire danger remains very high across southwest Colorado and fire restrictions are in place on all public lands. Learn more about how to prepare your property and to help firefighters protect it, at:

Trail in the black
Large log smoldering
Firefighter Pointing
Mopped-up Stump
High Severity Burn Area
Aerial view of Perins Peak Fire area on 5- 27
Morning meeting
Hot shot buggy
Water Tenders fill tanks
Hotshots on Perins
Hotshot crew hiking into fire
Donuts for firefighters

