Arizona Wildfire alert: Deer Creek update

 3 days ago
Incident location: Animas Valley, NM Impacted area: 1042 Acres

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Coronado National Forest responded to a new start at approximately 7:15 PM in the Peloncillo Mountains, Douglas Ranger District.

The Deer Creek Fire has transitioned back to a local Type 4 Team from the Douglas Ranger District lead by Incident Commander Carlos Torres. The fire has remained within its footprint at 1,042 acres and is now 85% contained. . Moving forward, crews will continue mopping up and monitoring firelines. The fire is currently not threatening any structures or other resource values.  The Team remains ready to respond to Initial Attack (IA) efforts in the Peloncillo Mountains.

Photo from air support of the Deer Creek Fire 6/10

Statewide incident news in real time.

