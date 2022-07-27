New Mexico Wildfire alert: Cerro Pelado update
Incident location: 7 miles east of Jemez Springs
Impacted area: 45605 Acres
NM Hwy 4 is open to through traffic. Please drive carefully and watch for fire vehicle traffic entering the roadway.
All portions of the forest are off limits to the public and fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and fines up to $10,000 for organizations may be given to anyone violating the closure order. Violators may also be sentenced for up to 6 months imprisonment. These closures are in effect due to the extreme fire danger conditions. For a full copy of the closure order, please visit
.
Comments / 0