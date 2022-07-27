New Mexico Wildfire alert: Cerro Pelado update

Incident location: 7 miles east of Jemez Springs

Impacted area: 45605 Acres

NM Hwy 4 is open to through traffic. Please drive carefully and watch for fire vehicle traffic entering the roadway.

All portions of the forest are off limits to the public and fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and fines up to $10,000 for organizations may be given to anyone violating the closure order. Violators may also be sentenced for up to 6 months imprisonment. These closures are in effect due to the extreme fire danger conditions. For a full copy of the closure order, please visit

Cerro Pelado Fire morning briefing 5-23-2022

Morning Briefing, Sunday, May 22nd

Fire line repair in Division AlphaZulu

Lone Peak IHC going direct at night

Lone Peak IHC on Night Shift

Firefighter Sharpens his Saw

Silhouetted Firefighter on Night Shift

Crew Transport Vehicle

Fire Backing Down to Highway 4

Masticators on Highway 4