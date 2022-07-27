ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Cerro Pelado update

New Mexico Incident News
New Mexico Incident News
 3 days ago

Incident location: 7 miles east of Jemez Springs

Impacted area: 45605 Acres

NM Hwy 4 is open to through traffic. Please drive carefully and watch for fire vehicle traffic entering the roadway.

All portions of the forest are off limits to the public and fines of up to $5,000 for individuals and fines up to $10,000 for organizations may be given to anyone violating the closure order. Violators may also be sentenced for up to 6 months imprisonment. These closures are in effect due to the extreme fire danger conditions. For a full copy of the closure order, please visit

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llQJ7_0gu0hgLP00
Cerro Pelado Fire morning briefing 5-23-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IebpH_0gu0hgLP00
Morning Briefing, Sunday, May 22nd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PVj6_0gu0hgLP00
Fire line repair in Division AlphaZulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezUzS_0gu0hgLP00
Lone Peak IHC going direct at night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rnqpa_0gu0hgLP00
Lone Peak IHC on Night Shift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phm74_0gu0hgLP00
Lone Peak IHC on Night Shift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Ggt_0gu0hgLP00
Firefighter Sharpens his Saw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7l1x_0gu0hgLP00
Silhouetted Firefighter on Night Shift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTFyj_0gu0hgLP00
Crew Transport Vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Jgq2_0gu0hgLP00
Fire Backing Down to Highway 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoQLa_0gu0hgLP00
Masticators on Highway 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUiQ3_0gu0hgLP00
View from Aircraft over Fire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Cerro Pelado Fire#Division#Highway 4 Masticators On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
New Mexico Incident News

New Mexico Incident News

23
Followers
15
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy