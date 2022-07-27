Arizona Wildfire alert: Tonto Canyon Fire update

Incident location: Pajarita Wilderness Impacted area: 9264 Acres

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Coronado National Forest responded to three new starts at approximately 10:45 AM near Manzanita Mountain, Nogales Ranger District. The three starts combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire. The fire is currently under the leadership of the local Type 4 Incident Management Organization. Mike Cachero and Francesca Amanna (t) from the local Nogales Ranger District. Firefighters will continue mopping up and reinforcing the lines. They will continue to work with Mexico’s firefighters to ensure that all lines are secure on both sides of the border.

Acreage in the U.S.: 9,426

Acreage in Mexico: 3,000

Containment: 60%

The team doesn’t anticipate much change in acreage moving forward as the majority of the interior pockets have already burned out.

It is important that all visitors remain out of the area to allow the firefighters to effectively do their jobs.

A closure order, Tonto Canyon Fire Closure Order: 03-05-02-22-028, is in effect for Ruby Road.

National Forest System Road (NFSR) 39 (Ruby Road), starting from its intersection with NFSR 4186, then following southeast along NFSR 39 to White Rock Campground, as depicted in Exhibit A.

