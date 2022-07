Incident location: 60 miles northeast of Ely, Nevada Impacted area: 3209 Acres

The 3,209-acre Kinsley Fire, about 60 miles northeast of Ely, Nev., is 100-percent contained.

The fire, in the Antelope Range on the Elko-White Pine County line, was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., Friday, June 17. The cause is under investigation.

Fire perimeter map 2022-6-18