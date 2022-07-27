ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Montana Flood alert: Carbon County Flood update

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: Carbon County Impacted area: 0 Square Miles

On June 12th, 2022, Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone experienced a historic flood. This resulted in significant bridge and road damage in Carbon County. Numerous homes have been impacted by the flood.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Montana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from June 10, 2022 and continuing.

|

|         |

|          |

|         |

|

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBVSM_0gu0hbvm00
MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLuFF_0gu0hbvm00
MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0mBc_0gu0hbvm00
MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU20t_0gu0hbvm00
MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvvhq_0gu0hbvm00
MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3revA9_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2On74B_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwMx2_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AZfW_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSMF8_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfYyr_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2sgr_0gu0hbvm00
Aerial overflight 21 June

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, MT
City
Roscoe, MT
State
Montana State
Carbon County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Disaster Management#Montana Flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

48
Followers
12
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy