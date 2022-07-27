Montana Flood alert: Carbon County Flood update

Incident location: Carbon County Impacted area: 0 Square Miles

On June 12th, 2022, Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone experienced a historic flood. This resulted in significant bridge and road damage in Carbon County. Numerous homes have been impacted by the flood.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Montana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from June 10, 2022 and continuing.

MT 78 bridge at Roscoe Open

Aerial overflight 21 June

