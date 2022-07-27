Montana Flood alert: Carbon County Flood update
On June 12th, 2022, Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone experienced a historic flood. This resulted in significant bridge and road damage in Carbon County. Numerous homes have been impacted by the flood.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Montana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding from June 10, 2022 and continuing.
|
| |
| |
| |
|
Comments / 0