Alaska Wildfire alert: East Fork Fire update

Incident location: 3.7 miles northwest of St. Mary's

Impacted area: 250725 Acres

The East fork Fire started on May 31st in a limited protection area North East of the Village of St. Mary's. Lightning moved through the area on May 30th and is the likely cause of the East Fork Fire.

BLM AFS Galena Management Zone officials are working with Tribal, Native corporation and community to ensure the safety of the community residents. The priorities on the incident are still public and firefighter safety, and protecting sites of value, including Native allotments and cabins along the Andreafsky River and the East Fork as well as St. Mary’s and neighboring villages of Pilot Station, Pitkas Point, and Mountain Village.

The Alaska Type 2 Incident Management Green Team took over management Saturday morning, June 11, due to its proximity to numerous Native allotments, historical sites, and communities. An

is mobilized during complex emergency incidents to provide a command and control infrastructure in order to manage the operational, logistical, informational, planning, fiscal, community, political, and safety issues associated with complex incidents. On Sunday morning, June 12, the incident management team also took responsibility for the Apoon Pass Fire, located approximately 20 miles northwest of the East Fork Fire, that has grown to 15,000 acres.

An Alaska Type 3 team was assembled to transition with the Alaska Green Team and took command on June 22. As of June 25, the fire was 100% contained at 166,587 acres. The remaining heat was confined to the northern edge of the fire, characterized by creeping, smoldering and backing. Fire officials had determined that the communities of St. Mary's, Pilot Station and Mountain Village were not threated by the fire.

Big River Crew, Division Alpha

East Fork Fire radio tower, June 13, 2022.

East Fork Fire overflight backing, June 13, 2022.

East Fork Fire overflight2, June 13, 2022.

East Fork Fire overflight, June 13, 2022.

Recon flight 6

Recon flight 5

Recon flight 4

Recon flight 3

Recon flight 2

Recon flight 1