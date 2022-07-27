New Mexico Wildfire alert: Black Fire update

Incident location: 24 miles N of Mimbres Impacted area: 325136 Acres

Highlights: The first objective of any fire operation is public and firefighter safety; this is ongoing after the fire is contained or even extinguished. In an effort to reduce the secondary damage caused by erosion the primary focus is to repair those activities that were used in containing the fire by repairing hand and dozer lines, installing water diversion, and restoring the natural contours. This activity is called suppression repair and it is the current focus on the Black Fire.

Containment versus Completion: In order to achieve containment, it is necessary to utilize man made barriers, natural barriers and even previously burned areas to ensure no progression of the fire. The remaining uncontained side of the fire to the south is within a dense area of standing dead trees from the 2013 Silver Fire that is very steep and difficult to traverse. These hazardous conditions, along with adverse weather, have prevented firefighters from accessing this area to confirm any additional containment. With a total fire perimeter of approximately 329 miles, firefighters would have to carefully inspect and feel for heat (with a bare hand) the fire perimeter to add to the overall containment.

Weather: The plume of deeper monsoon moisture will reestablish back over the Gila and Black Range region, keeping fire weather conditions quite low. The period will feature cooler than normal temperatures and high humidity levels, with each day bringing very good chances for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Evacuations: All Fire related evacuations have been lifted, however visitors and residents in the area of the Black Fire should stay attuned to the national weather service for flash flood watches and warnings.

Closures: The Black Fire Emergency Closure remains in effect on National Forest System lands around the Black Fire area. Additional information is available on the Gila National Forest website. Please continue to use caution in the area and be mindful of increased fire traffic. There is no immediate plan to lift this closure, it will be weather dependent as public safety dictates.

FS Road 150 in rocky canyon

