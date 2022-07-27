ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Black Fire update

New Mexico Incident News
New Mexico Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 24 miles N of Mimbres Impacted area: 325136 Acres

Highlights: The first objective of any fire operation is public and firefighter safety; this is ongoing after the fire is contained or even extinguished. In an effort to reduce the secondary damage caused by erosion the primary focus is to repair those activities that were used in containing the fire by repairing hand and dozer lines, installing water diversion, and restoring the natural contours. This activity is called suppression repair and it is the current focus on the Black Fire.

Containment versus Completion: In order to achieve containment, it is necessary to utilize man made barriers, natural barriers and even previously burned areas to ensure no progression of the fire. The remaining uncontained side of the fire to the south is within a dense area of standing dead trees from the 2013 Silver Fire that is very steep and difficult to traverse. These hazardous conditions, along with adverse weather, have prevented firefighters from accessing this area to confirm any additional containment. With a total fire perimeter of approximately 329 miles, firefighters would have to carefully inspect and feel for heat (with a bare hand) the fire perimeter to add to the overall containment.

Weather: The plume of deeper monsoon moisture will reestablish back over the Gila and Black Range region, keeping fire weather conditions quite low. The period will feature cooler than normal temperatures and high humidity levels, with each day bringing very good chances for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Evacuations: All Fire related evacuations have been lifted, however visitors and residents in the area of the Black Fire should stay attuned to the national weather service for flash flood watches and warnings.

Closures: The Black Fire Emergency Closure remains in effect on National Forest System lands around the Black Fire area. Additional information is available on the Gila National Forest website. Please continue to use caution in the area and be mindful of increased fire traffic. There is no immediate plan to lift this closure, it will be weather dependent as public safety dictates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCEfz_0gu0hYET00
FS Road 150 in rocky canyon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWrNC_0gu0hYET00
FS Road 150 in rocky canyon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tF1D_0gu0hYET00
Golden Eagles Hot Shots stabilizing fireline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDB0B_0gu0hYET00
An artistic appreciation sign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmNNv_0gu0hYET00
Firefighters appreciate signs posted by citizens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5vXT_0gu0hYET00
Citizens' signs raise firefighter morale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4NHk_0gu0hYET00
Mimbres Post Office Black Fire information board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0bCN_0gu0hYET00
La Tienda Black Fire information board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDRSw_0gu0hYET00
Gila NF Black Fire information board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qWkL_0gu0hYET00
Black Fire roadside information board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tv3Ji_0gu0hYET00
Low intensity burn in SW portion of Black Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLPRI_0gu0hYET00
Portable water supply tank referred to as pumpkin

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Wildfire#The Black Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
New Mexico Incident News

New Mexico Incident News

23
Followers
15
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy