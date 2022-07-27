New Mexico Wildfire alert: Bear Trap Fire update

Incident location: 22 miles Southwest of Magdalena, NM. Impacted area: 38225 Acres

The Bear Trap Fire was reported as 100 acres on May 1, 2022 at 1200 hours in Bear Trap Canyon, San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District, Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands. The fire is approximately 22 miles southwest of Magdalena, New Mexico.

On May 3, the Albuquerque Zone Type 3 Team assumed command of the fire. The Southwest Type 2 Incident Management Team 4 transitioned with the previous team May 14. California Incident Management Team 10 accepted transfer of command of the fire May 24. The strategy for the Bear Trap Fire is to fully suppress the fire while protecting valuable resources in the area, including natural and cultural resources and infrastructure. Crews have been successful in limiting fire spread to the north, east, and west along previous prescribed fire scars. Minimal fire activity remains along the southern flank in unburned pockets of vegetation and lingering hot spots as crews continue to mop up and patrol. At this time, the fire is not a threat to any communities, and there are no evacuations in effect. Suppression repair has begun in all areas of the fire in an effort to return the landscape as close to natural as possible where suppression activities have occurred.

Smoke from the Bear Trap Fire and other nearby fires may be visible in the surrounding areas of Alamo, Datil, Magdalena, Socorro, Winston and San Antonio, NM. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Firefighters chip vegetation to improve fireline

Firefighter monitoring low intensity, 5/19

Mosaic burn pattern of Bear Trap Fire, 5/18

Road system used as fireline, 5/18

Firefighters on road while backing fire approaches

Low intensity backing fire, 5/18

Low intensity backing fire, 5/18

Fire backing towards timber in canyon, 5/18

Low intensity backing fire, 5/18

Smoke rises from a mountaintop , 5/18

Bear Trap Fire smoke column, 5/18