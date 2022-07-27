ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

Arizona Wildfire alert: Raspberry Fire update

Arizona Incident News
Arizona Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyTp7_0gu0hVaI00
Incident location: Chiricahua Wilderness - 35 miles NE of Douglas, AZ North Fork Ricker Canyon South of Monte Vista Peak. Impacted area: 413 Acres

The Raspberry Fire that was reported on June 14, 2022, at 11:51 AM in the Chiricahua Wilderness, Douglas Ranger District. fire received soaking rain throughout the night on June 18, 2022,  with more anticipated throughout the day. Along with the rain came lightning. The fire is currently under the leadership of the local Type 4 Incident Management Organization.  The team is prepared to respond to any Initial Attack (IA) needs in the area should they arise from the lightning. Acreage has been adjusted to 420 acres, but still within the same footprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McnDI_0gu0hVaI00
Raspberry Fire June 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYP1P_0gu0hVaI00
Raspberry Fire June 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEGcY_0gu0hVaI00
Raspberry Fire June 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc3wQ_0gu0hVaI00
Raspberry Fire June 18
Photo from 6/17/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euhee_0gu0hVaI00
View from air attack of the fire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, AZ
Government
City
Douglas, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#The Raspberry Fire#The Chiricahua Wilderness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Arizona Incident News

Arizona Incident News

61
Followers
29
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy