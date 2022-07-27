Arizona Wildfire alert: Raspberry Fire update

Incident location: Chiricahua Wilderness - 35 miles NE of Douglas, AZ North Fork Ricker Canyon South of Monte Vista Peak. Impacted area: 413 Acres

The Raspberry Fire that was reported on June 14, 2022, at 11:51 AM in the Chiricahua Wilderness, Douglas Ranger District. fire received soaking rain throughout the night on June 18, 2022, with more anticipated throughout the day. Along with the rain came lightning. The fire is currently under the leadership of the local Type 4 Incident Management Organization. The team is prepared to respond to any Initial Attack (IA) needs in the area should they arise from the lightning. Acreage has been adjusted to 420 acres, but still within the same footprint.

Raspberry Fire June 18

Photo from 6/17/2022