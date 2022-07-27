ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Wildfire alert: Left Fork Fire update

Utah Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 10 Miles Southwest of Bryce Canyon City in Kanab Creek Drainage Impacted area: 4239 Acres

Beginning in early April 2022, a planned ignition of slash piles was conducted on the Dixie National Forest. These piles were the result of a Stewardship Timber Sale (in partnership with the Mule Deer Foundation) to improve wildlife habitat, promote aspen regeneration, and reduce fuel accumulations. Crews conducted the ignition in 2-4 feet of snow when conditions were ideal to burn.

To ensure objectives of the project were met, the piles were monitored while residual fuels were consumed. Crews continued to monitor the piles throughout the months of April, May, and June, frequently and as road conditions allowed. Increased monitoring occurred during periods of sustained hot, dry, and windy weather. Fire personnel assessed the burn on June 15 and developed a plan for mop-up of residual smokes. On June 16 and 17, fire personnel conducted an extensive and thorough mop-up, including gridding the interior and perimeter of the fire, finding no heat or visible smoke.

An initial investigation determined the fire to be human caused, with a high probability that a significant wind event on June 18 caused the reignition of unburned fuel inside the perimeter, which then spread outside of the planned boundary.

The primary objective of the Forest Service, the Incident Management Team, and Cooperators is the successful full suppression of the Left Fork Fire, while minimizing negative effects on values in the area.

Rolling Hose Used During Left Fork Fire
Teton Crew Hiking Into Division W
Fully Assembled UAS
Drone Work
Helicopter working on the Left Fork Fire
Helicopter on Left Fork Fire
aviation activity in defense of the fires 6-21

