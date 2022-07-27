Arizona Burned Area Emergency Response alert: Haywire Fire BAER update

Incident location: 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park. Cinder Hills, Haywire crater east of Sunset Crater Impacted area: 5600 Acres

There are

following wildfires on federal lands:

- Fire Suppression Repair

- Emergency Stabilization-Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER)

- Long-Term Recovery and Restoration

o

is a series of immediate post-fire actions taken to repair damages and minimize potential soil erosion and impacts resulting from fire suppression activities and usually begins before the fire is contained, and before the demobilization of an Incident Management Team. This work repairs the hand and dozer fire lines, roads, trails, staging areas, safety zones, and drop points used during fire suppression efforts.

o

is a rapid assessment of burned watersheds by a BAER team to identify imminent post-wildfire threats to human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources on

lands and take immediate actions to implement emergency stabilization measures before the first post-fire damaging events. Fires result in loss of vegetation, exposure of soil to erosion, and increased water runoff that may lead to flooding, increased sediment, debris flows, and damage to critical natural and cultural resources. BAER actions such as: mulching, seeding, installation of erosion and water run-off control structures, temporary barriers to protect recovering areas, and installation of warning signs may be implemented. BAER work may also replace safety related facilities; remove safety hazards; prevent permanent loss of habitat for threatened and endangered species; prevent the spread of noxious weeds and protect critical cultural resources.

o

utilizes non-emergency actions to improve fire-damaged lands that are unlikely to recover naturally and to repair or replace facilities damaged by the fire that are not critical to life and safety. This phase may include restoring burned habitat, reforestation, other planting or seeding, monitoring fire effects, replacing burned fences, interpreting cultural sites, treating noxious weed infestations, and installing interpretive signs.

:

Moderate soil burn severity on Haywire Fire

Low burn severity on Haywire Fire

Haywire Fire June 21, 2022 BAER Flight

