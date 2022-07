Incident location: 8 miles NNE of El Rito (Rio Arriba County) Impacted area: 4896 Acres

The Midnight Fire began June 9, approximately eight miles northeast of El Rito (Rio Arriba County), New Mexico, on the El Rito Ranger District of the Carson National Forest. The fire was caused by lightning from a passing storm. Full containment was declared on July 1, 2022.

Fire Crew with retardant drop overhead

Super scooper at Heron Lake

Aerial view of Midnight Fire June 10

Smoke from Midnight Fire

Midnight Fire view from aircraft June 10

Smoke from Midnight Fire view from aircraft