Incident location: 50 miles north of Ely, Nevada Impacted area: 5989 Acres

The 5,989-acre Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range, about 50 miles north of Ely, Nev., is 100-percent contained. Firefighters are wrapping up rehab and demobilizing resources for deployment elsewhere. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire area for the next several days. The human-caused fire was first reported shortly before 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9.

IR Map, July 10, 2022