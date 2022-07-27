Arizona Wildfire alert: Haywire Fire update

Incident location: 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park. Cinder Hills, Haywire crater east of Sunset Crater Impacted area: 5575 Acres

The Haywire Fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. June 13, 2022. It originated 7.5 miles northeast of Doney Park.

Monsoonal storms will continue to develop and pass through the area into next week, bringing the possibility of lightning and isolated heavy precipitation around the fire area. Showers and thunderstorms with the potential to produce flash flooding and debris flows off the Pipeline Fire scar, as well as the Tunnel and Museum fire scars, may occur. Cloud cover, high relative humidity, and precipitation will continue minimize fire behavior. Heat and smoke will still be present within the fire perimeter as interior pockets continue to burn unconsumed fuels.

