Utah Wildfire alert: Jacob City update

Incident location: 1 mile east of Stockton, Utah Impacted area: 4185 Acres

A Fire Prevention Order was put in place on July 13th restrict public entry, recreation and unnecessary traffic near the fire. See full Order and News Release in

section. Settlement Canyon is open to Camp Wapiti. A pre-evacuation order remains in place for Ophir Canyon Residents.

The fire is located 5 miles south of Tooele and 1 mile east of Stockton, Utah. It is burning east of the Salt Lake Valley, 12 miles southwest of Herriman, and 13 miles northwest of Eagle Mountain. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain through timber, brush, tall grass, and a mix of conifer and juniper.

The fire started on the afternoon of July 9, 2022, and was determined to be human-caused.

The following were damaged: Stockton water treatment plant which included propane tanks, solar panels, and generator, multiple flatbed trailers, sheds, and two con-ex boxes.

