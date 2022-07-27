ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, UT

Utah Wildfire alert: Jacob City update

 3 days ago
Incident location: 1 mile east of Stockton, Utah Impacted area: 4185 Acres

A Fire Prevention Order was put in place on July 13th restrict public entry, recreation and unnecessary traffic near the fire.  See full Order and News Release in

section.   Settlement Canyon is open to Camp Wapiti.  A pre-evacuation order remains in place for Ophir Canyon Residents.

The fire is located 5 miles south of Tooele and 1 mile east of Stockton, Utah.   It is burning east of the Salt Lake Valley, 12 miles southwest of Herriman, and 13 miles northwest of Eagle Mountain. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain through timber, brush, tall grass, and a mix of conifer and juniper.

The fire started on the afternoon of July 9, 2022, and was determined to be human-caused.

The following were damaged: Stockton water treatment plant which included propane tanks, solar panels, and generator, multiple flatbed trailers, sheds, and two con-ex boxes.

July 15 Happy Birthday Wade Cooper Draper FD
July 10 Active Firefighting Resources
July 15 Unmanned Aerial System IGNIS2
July 15 Unmanned Aerial System IGNIS2 with Camera
July 9 Jacob City Fire Start
July 15 DIVT Trainee Ruble Making Tactical Plans
July 13 KMAX Daisy Chain Sling Load
July 14 Limestone Kiln in Soldier Creek Canyon
July 14 Cooperators Field Trip
July 15 Thank You Firefighters
July 15 Thank You
July 14 Rainbow over ICP

