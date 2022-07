Incident location: approximately 1.5 miles north of Jellison Place Campground in the east end of the Little Belts Impacted area: 5 Acres

The Jellison Fire was reported the evening of July 12. Fire is burning in steep, hard-to-access terrain on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains approximately 1.5 miles north of Jellison Place Campground. As of July 18, the fire is in patrol status and 100% contained.

Jellison Fire on July 13

Jellison Fire on July 12