Incident location: The fire is located 7.5 miles NW of Forest Lakes AZ Impacted area: 2863 Acres

The fire is burning in rugged terrain near Deer Lake Canyon, a steep canyon that runs into Chevelon Canyon. Due to the inaccessibility of the current fire location, firefighters are using an indirect strategy utilizing existing roads and favorable terrain to support a strategy of full suppression. Tactical firing operations will continue as weather conditions allow. Drones may also be utilized in these efforts.