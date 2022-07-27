Arizona Wildfire alert: Water Canyon Fire update

Incident location: South of the town of Eagar, east of Mexican Hay Lake Impacted area: 147 Acres

On July 14th, a lightning caused fire was observed as a storm passed over the area. Fire crews responded to the area, but were forced to seek cover in safe locations as lightning delayed initial attack activities. Initial size up estimated the fire at less than one acre. Lightning considerations and fire fighter safety from snags within the Wallow Fire scar are taken into account during suppression tactics decisions, as this fire location is in a rugged and remote area not easily accessible by vehicle.

View of Water Canyon from the road

Water Canyon Fire Effects