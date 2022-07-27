ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagar, AZ

Arizona Wildfire alert: Water Canyon Fire update

Arizona Incident News
Arizona Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: South of the town of Eagar, east of Mexican Hay Lake Impacted area: 147 Acres

On July 14th, a lightning caused fire was observed as a storm passed over the area. Fire crews responded to the area, but were forced to seek cover in safe locations as lightning delayed initial attack activities. Initial size up estimated the fire at less than one acre. Lightning considerations and fire fighter safety from snags within the Wallow Fire scar are taken into account during suppression tactics decisions, as this fire location is in a rugged and remote area not easily accessible by vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fz4Pe_0gu0h2Ji00
View of Water Canyon from the road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9gAJ_0gu0h2Ji00
Water Canyon Fire Effects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyFQ1_0gu0h2Ji00
Water Canyon Fire Effects

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Eagar, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Wildfire#Wallow Fire#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Arizona Incident News

Arizona Incident News

61
Followers
29
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy