Texas Wildfire alert: Church Rd Fire update

Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: 2 miles east of Wichita Falls Regional Airport Impacted area: 50 Acres

On the afternoon of July 20, 2022, a wildfire started approximately 2 miles East of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. Church Rd Fire is burning in a mixture of short grass and thick mesquite.  Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance from Texas A&M Forest Service. Dozers are constructing containment lines on both flanks, and engines are at the threat of conducting structure protection. Texas A&M Forest Service is in unified command with a local incident commander.

There are no longer any threats to any structures and no road closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7S8f_0gu0gvnv00
Engines on structure protection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEQaJ_0gu0gvnv00
Firefighter and Dozer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyfIt_0gu0gvnv00
Smoke plume

State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texas Wildfire#Texas A M Forest Service#Dozer Smoke
Statewide incident news in real time.

