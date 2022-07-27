Texas Wildfire alert: Church Rd Fire update

Incident location: 2 miles east of Wichita Falls Regional Airport Impacted area: 50 Acres

On the afternoon of July 20, 2022, a wildfire started approximately 2 miles East of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. Church Rd Fire is burning in a mixture of short grass and thick mesquite. Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance from Texas A&M Forest Service. Dozers are constructing containment lines on both flanks, and engines are at the threat of conducting structure protection. Texas A&M Forest Service is in unified command with a local incident commander.

There are no longer any threats to any structures and no road closures.

Engines on structure protection

Firefighter and Dozer