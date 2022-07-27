Texas Wildfire alert: King Creek Fire update

Incident location: 7.5 miles south of Kaufman, Texas Impacted area: 458 Acres

At 4:30pm Texas A&M Forest Service received a request for assistance from fire departments in Kaufman County for assistance with a grass fire in thick fuels. Working together in Unified Command, local and Texas A&M Forest Service resources are working to stop this fire.

A variety of aerial and ground resources are working to stop the forwards process of this fire, including planes, helicopters, dozers, and engines. Dozers are creating lines around the fire free of plant material, or fuel, while the aircraft have been dropping water to slow down the fire.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue through the week with little to no chance of reprieve. Residents should stay clear of the area to ensure that firefighters can work safely. When there is a lot of aircraft flying in an area, drones can cause some major problems. When drones are identified on a fire, all air operations has to cease until the drone is removed. Please remember, if you fly we can't.