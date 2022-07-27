Texas Wildfire alert: Stanifer Branch Fire update

Incident location: 3 miles southeast of Meridian, TX in Bosque County

Impacted area: 160 Acres

Fire started on July 18, 2022 and is near Meridian, Bosque County Texas. Texas A&M Forest Service has been requested to assistance and worked in unified command with the local fire department. Heavy equipment was quickly engaged constructing line around the fire edge, along with fire engines supporting suppression efforts. In total, one abandoned home and three outbuildings were lost. 1 home was threatened and saved. The fire had moved NNE from FM 1991 but was stopped south of Hwy 22. The fire was mapped at 160 acres and is now 100% contained. This will be the Final update for this incident.

Weather-Heat Advisory in effect through Tuesday. Southerly wind 10-15 mph, wind direction may vary from SE to SW. wind may be 10-20 mph overnight with possible gusts to 30 mph.