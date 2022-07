Incident location: 40 miles NW of Wells, NV

Impacted area: 21429 Acres

Fire is located 40 miles northwest of Wells, NV. Wildcat Fire is burning in brush and grass. Fire behavior has moderated and observed behavior is minimal with creeping and smoldering. Crews are continuing with mop up and suppression repair.

Wildcat Fire - Dodge Dozer

Wildcat Fire Photos 7-15-2022

