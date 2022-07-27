ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: Nethery Road Fire update

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G68Dv_0gu0gXob00
Incident location: 17 miles southwest of Junction, Texas Impacted area: 3262 Acres

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 4:50 pm, the Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to the Nethery Road Fire in Kimble County East of US Hwy 377 S and SSE of Junction and worked in unified command with the local fire department. The fire had burned very intensely through a dense juniper component and fire crews experienced many access issues due to terrain. Aviation was utilized in suppression of the fire making retardant and water drops. The fire is 3,262 acres at 100% contained. All state resources have been released from the fire and has transitioned back to the local unit. This will be the final update for this incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyqFY_0gu0gXob00
Aerial view update 7/12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDMbo_0gu0gXob00
Nethery

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Junction, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Fire Making#Texas Wildfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

100
Followers
25
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy