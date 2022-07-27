Texas Wildfire alert: Nethery Road Fire update

Incident location: 17 miles southwest of Junction, Texas Impacted area: 3262 Acres

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 4:50 pm, the Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to the Nethery Road Fire in Kimble County East of US Hwy 377 S and SSE of Junction and worked in unified command with the local fire department. The fire had burned very intensely through a dense juniper component and fire crews experienced many access issues due to terrain. Aviation was utilized in suppression of the fire making retardant and water drops. The fire is 3,262 acres at 100% contained. All state resources have been released from the fire and has transitioned back to the local unit. This will be the final update for this incident.

Aerial view update 7/12