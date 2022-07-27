Ranking Ohio State against teams with the best winning percentage vs. ranked teams since 2015
This time of year, it’s important to note that the college football team you root for has a daunting schedule, while all others can’t compare. It’s hard to be unbiased, isn’t it?
However, lost in all the annual debates about which teams have the tougher schedules are the actual results on the field. Luckily for us, FOX College Football did some leg work to see what teams — Ohio State included — have the best records since 2015 against ranked teams.
After all, when push comes to shove, no matter what the schedule in front of you is, isn’t it really about beating the good teams that you face off with? As you’ll see, the Buckeye program has done very well when it comes to its ability to win some of the biggest games over the last few years.
Here’s a look at the top seven teams ranked by best winning percentage against ranked teams since 2015 in descending order.
7
LSU Tigers
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
58.3%
6
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
59.4%
5
Georgia Bulldogs
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
62.2%
4
Oklahoma Sooners
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
73.5%
3
Clemson Tigers
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
77.4%
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
80.0%
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents
85.4%
List
Updated ESPN FPI Top 25. Where is Ohio State?
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 0