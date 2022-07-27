Ranking Ohio State against teams with the best winning percentage vs. ranked teams since 2015

This time of year, it’s important to note that the college football team you root for has a daunting schedule, while all others can’t compare. It’s hard to be unbiased, isn’t it?

However, lost in all the annual debates about which teams have the tougher schedules are the actual results on the field. Luckily for us, FOX College Football did some leg work to see what teams — Ohio State included — have the best records since 2015 against ranked teams.

After all, when push comes to shove, no matter what the schedule in front of you is, isn’t it really about beating the good teams that you face off with? As you’ll see, the Buckeye program has done very well when it comes to its ability to win some of the biggest games over the last few years.

Here’s a look at the top seven teams ranked by best winning percentage against ranked teams since 2015 in descending order.

7

LSU Tigers

Quarterback Joe Burrow scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

58.3%

6

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

59.4%

5

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

62.2%

4

Oklahoma Sooners

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

73.5%

3

Clemson Tigers

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

77.4%

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah celebrates a third down stop during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

80.0%

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage Against Ranked Opponents

85.4%

List

Updated ESPN FPI Top 25. Where is Ohio State?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.