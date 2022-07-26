Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools. The...
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
wbrc.com
UA group cleans grave of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama students and staff honored the memories of some West Alabama veterans who have been at rest for decades. More than a dozen folks spent their Thursday morning cleaning a cemetery where veterans are buried. Members of Crimson Legion, which used to be called the Campus Veterans Association, invited guests to a veteran’s gravesite cleaning event. They treated the headstones of veterans with a chemical cleaner at Chambers Cemetery in Holt.
wbrc.com
Arrington Elementary School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Elementary School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Birmingham Police tell us that the elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff working on regional jail during second term
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff deputies are continuing their usual patrols with Sheriff Mark Pettway still in office after Tuesday night’s elections. Pettway won with 52 percent of the vote, and right after he was declared winner, he told his supporters that he’s already got plans in motion.
wbrc.com
Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid. Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.
wbrc.com
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
wbrc.com
BWW customers share water bill frustrations at public hearing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works held a public hearing Wednesday night and customers shared their frustrations with the Board. This happening before a vote is expected to be made on a proposed 3.9% rate increase. The hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. General Manager Michael...
wbrc.com
Rain doesn’t dampen patriotic spirit at Tuscaloosa Veterans Day program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Veterans Day ceremonies went off without a hitch on Friday despite the rain. The program is typically held outside at Veterans Park, but organizers moved it just down the road under a pavilion. It didn’t disappoint the big, standing room only crowd at Snow Hinton Park.
wbrc.com
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
wbrc.com
Alabaster working to improve traffic congestion with new turn lane on Highway 17
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Alabaster is hoping to provide some traffic relief for drivers with a new turn lane on Highway 17. The city is working with the Alabaster Water Board to move its water line near the intersection of Highway 17 and First Avenue West. Currently,...
wbrc.com
ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
wbrc.com
A talk with Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pettway
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Steve West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Bronze Star recipient Dr. Steve West, who now makes his home in Pelham, Alabama. Dr. West is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, who served as chaplain in the early years of the War in Iraq. Dr. West also served as chaplain to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was during that time serving in the Pentagon that he, himself, got tested for PTSD and found out he indeed had post-traumatic stress disorder. He realized his years of serving as an EMT and as a counselor for our troops and hearing their horrors, that he carried their traumas inside emotionally. He’s now written a book called The Bronze Scar to help others understand the signs of PTSD and to help loved ones of those suffering from it.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
wbrc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
wbrc.com
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
wbrc.com
New mental health Crisis Care Center set to open in Jefferson County next month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police all across Jefferson County will have a new mental health resource to utilize when responding to calls. It’s a new Crisis Care Center in Birmingham and it’s set to open next month. The center is for when any law enforcement officer in the...
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
