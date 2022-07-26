WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Related
Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights
Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings
TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Lakeland Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Lakeland Bancorp LBAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same...
Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings
Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings
Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Insights
A.O. Smith AOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $106.10 million from the same...
Recap: Kearny Financial Q4 Earnings
Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $2.44 million from the same...
Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings
Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
Recap: Baxter Intl Q2 Earnings
Baxter Intl BAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baxter Intl reported in-line EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.87. Revenue was up $648.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: CMS Energy Q2 Earnings
CMS Energy CMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same...
Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings
Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
Recap: Antero Midstream Q2 Earnings
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Seacoast Banking Q2 Earnings
Seacoast Banking SBCF reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Seacoast Banking beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $17.49 million from the same...
Laboratory Corp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Laboratory Corp LH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laboratory Corp beat estimated earnings by 5.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.96 versus an estimate of $4.7. Revenue was down $144.00 million from the same...
Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
Recap: FirstService Q2 Earnings
FirstService FSV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService missed estimated earnings by 4.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $99.08 million from the same period last...
