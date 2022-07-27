ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

Rawhide to operate group home

By DAN KITKOWSKI dkitkowski@eagleherald.com
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

MARINETTE—The Marinette County Board Tuesday approved a service contract/lease agreement with Rawhide Inc. to provide out of home child placement at an eight-bed group home.

