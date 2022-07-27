Perron seeks 108th District post

Kurt Perron of Brimley, Michigan, is a Republican candidate for the 108th District seat.

Four candidates are seeking the GOP position. The others are Mark Simon and Casey Hoffman of Menominee, and Dave Prestin of Cedar River. The winner on April 2 will face Democrat Chris Lopez in the November general election.

Perron describes himself as a lifelong “Yooper” and resident of the 108th District. He said his family is one of the original families of the Upper Peninsula and founded the Township of Perronville. He and his wife have three children.

Perron entered the Navy after high school and received an honorable/medical discharge. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science from Lake Superior State University and completed one year of law school at Thomas Cooley Law in Lansing, Michigan. He has worked in law enforcement and other jobs.

As for the issues, Perron said he will fight for the rights of military veterans, is pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment. He’s against the proposed Red Flag gun laws and he’s in favor of the Line 5 energy tunnel.

Perron said he is running for office because he feels that he has the same experiences as district citizens.

“I have lived a life of service to our country in the United States Navy and then again as a local police officer with over 20 years experience in helping to keep our communities and families safe,” he said. “I know what you the people go through, I know your daily struggles. I lived what you have lived. I too have struggled to make ends meet, to keep our families and our children safe, in feeding our families, in paying our bills and keeping our utilities on during our long and cold winters.”

Perron said he is the only candidate running that is self funding his campaign. “I did not ask for anyone’s money to run or pay for my campaign.” he said. “I did not beg for or take any donations or money from any special interest group, lobbyist, or political action committees, therefore, I can afford to give my loyalty only to you, the people, I will owe nothing to any of the wealthy and high powered special interests.”