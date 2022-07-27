Texas Wildfire alert: Nelson Creek Fire update

Incident location: 9 miles north of Huntsville, Texas Impacted area: 1887 Acres

Texas A&M Forest Service has been requested to a fire approximately 8.8 miles west of Riverside, Texas in Walker County. The Nelson Creek Fire was reported on July 18, 2022, at 11:46 am.

Initial reports have observed high fire behavior in a mature pine plantation. Multiple local fire departments and state resources, including Texas A&M Forest Service and United States Forest Service (USFS) from the Sam Houston National Forest, are engaged and working in unified command. Multiple aviation and ground resources have been ordered to assist with suppression efforts.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area to ensure that firefighters can work safely. When there is aircraft flying in an area, drones can cause problems. When drones are identified on a fire, all air operations must cease until the drone is removed. Please remember: if you fly, we can't.

Lost Timber Stand

Timber Company Dozer Widening Containment Line