Arizona Burned Area Emergency Response alert: Pipeline Fire BAER update

Incident location: San Francisco Peaks Impacted area: 26770 Acres

While many wildfires cause minimal damage to the land and pose few threats to the land or people downstream, some fires result in damage that requires special efforts to reduce impacts afterwards. Loss of vegetation exposes soil to erosion; water run-off may increase and cause flooding, soil and rock may move downstream and damage property or fill reservoirs putting community water supplies and endangered species at-risk.The

(

) program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources on

lands and reduce these threats through appropriate emergency measures to protect human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources.

is an emergency program for stabilization work that involves time-critical activities to be completed before the first damaging storm event to meet program objectives.

· Determine whether imminent post-wildfire threats to human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources on

lands exist and take immediate actions, as appropriate, to manage the unacceptable risks.

· If emergency conditions are identified, mitigate significant threats to human life and safety, Forest Service property and other critical natural and cultural resource values.

· Prescribe emergency response actions to stabilize and prevent unacceptable degradation to natural and cultural resources, to minimize threats to life or property resulting from the effects of a fire, or to repair/replace/construct physical improvements necessary to prevent degradation of land or resources.

· Implement emergency response actions to help stabilize soil; control water, sediment and debris movement and potentially reduce threats to the

critical values identified above when an analysis shows that planned actions are likely to reduce risks substantially within the first year following containment of the fire.

· Monitor the implementation and effectiveness of emergency treatments that were applied on

lands.

Post-fire emergency response is a shared responsibility. There are several Federal, State and local agencies that have emergency response responsibilities or authorities in the post-fire environment. The

team coordinates with these agencies to look at the full scope and scale of the situation to reduce the potential threats to human life and property. It is important that BAER efforts are communicated with all affected and interested cooperating agencies and organizations regarding other post-fire recovery and restoration efforts.

treatments cannot prevent all of the potential flooding or soil erosion impacts, especially after a wildfire-changed landscape. It is important for the public to stay informed and prepared for potentially dramatic increased run-off events. One of the most effective

strategies is interagency coordination to provide post-fire threat information to local cooperators who can assist affected businesses, homes, and landowners to prepare for rain events. For example, the

has the Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) program for post-emergency assistance on private and tribal land, the

has responsibility for flood warning alerts, the

has flood insurance and other responsibilities if the area is a Presidentially-declared emergency,

and counties, as well as State and local-highway and emergency services departments,

authorities, etc. It is important that landowners work directly with local agencies to determine appropriate actions needed to protect private structures and other assets.

· Install water or erosion control devices

· Seed or mulch for erosion control or stability reasons

· Install erosion control measures at critical cultural sites

· Install temporary barriers to protect treated or recovering areas

· Install warning signs

· Replace minor safety related facilities, like burned guard rails

· Install appropriate-sized drainage features on roads, trails

· Remove critical safety hazards

· Prevent permanent loss of T&E habitat

· Monitor BAER treatments

· Implement treatments to minimize the spread of noxious weeds into native plant communities

· Prevent all flooding and debris flows

· Replant commercial forests or grass for forage

· Excavate and interpret cultural sites

· Replace burned pasture fences

· Install interpretive signs

· Replace burned buildings, bridges, corrals, etc.

· Repair roads damaged by floods after fire

· Remove all hazard trees

· Replace burned habitat

· Monitor fire effects

· Treat pre-existing noxious weeds

Special Emergency Wildfire Suppression funds are authorized for

activities and the amount of these expenses varies with the severity of the fire season. Some years see little

activity while other years are extremely busy. Because of the emergency nature of

, initial requests for funding of proposed

treatments are supposed to be submitted by the Forest Supervisor to the Regional Office within 7 days of total containment of the fire. The Regional Forester’s approval authority for individual

projects is limited. Approval for

projects exceeding this limit is forwarded onto the Washington Office.

:

BAER team assess soil productivity Pipeline Fire

Grasses resprout after fire

Explaining BAER process

Explaining soil burn severity field process

Repairing flood warning rain gauge

BAER team at safety briefing

Pipeline Fire from above Forst Road 146

Forest Road 146 (Waterline Road) near Tunnel

Rob Ballard checking soil burn severity

