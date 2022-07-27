Alaska Wildfire alert: Middle Tanana Complex update

Incident location: Northeast of Delta Junction

Impacted area: 60861 Acres

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, is the last day this Inciweb page will be updated with information for the Middle Tanana Complex. For the latest information about this complex, please visit the Alaska Wildland Fire Information Webpage at

The Middle Tanana Complex includes nine fires: Yukon Creek (#296), Marshall Mountain (#420), Central Creek (#437), Central Creek Airstrip (#295), Porcupine Creek (#375), South Fork (#427), Gold Hub (#455), California Creek (#472), and Gilles Creek (#460).

Gold Hub Fire, July 4, 2022

Type 2 BK-117 B2 helicopter

Gold Hub Fire July 7, 2022