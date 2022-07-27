ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Wildfire alert: Middle Tanana Complex update

 3 days ago

Incident location: Northeast of Delta Junction

Impacted area: 60861 Acres

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, is the last day this Inciweb page will be updated with information for the Middle Tanana Complex. For the latest information about this complex, please visit the Alaska Wildland Fire Information Webpage at

The Middle Tanana Complex includes nine fires: Yukon Creek (#296), Marshall Mountain (#420), Central Creek (#437), Central Creek Airstrip (#295), Porcupine Creek (#375), South Fork (#427), Gold Hub (#455), California Creek (#472), and Gilles Creek (#460).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqSHp_0gu0bRhI00
Gold Hub Fire, July 4, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUnq6_0gu0bRhI00
Gold Hub Fire, July 4, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OkMO_0gu0bRhI00
Type 2 BK-117 B2 helicopter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOJ7s_0gu0bRhI00
Gold Hub Fire July 7, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HE9Zf_0gu0bRhI00
Central Creek Fire July 7, 2022

