Alaska Wildfire alert: Middle Tanana Complex update
Incident location: Northeast of Delta Junction
Impacted area: 60861 Acres
Tuesday, July 19, 2022, is the last day this Inciweb page will be updated with information for the Middle Tanana Complex. For the latest information about this complex, please visit the Alaska Wildland Fire Information Webpage at
The Middle Tanana Complex includes nine fires: Yukon Creek (#296), Marshall Mountain (#420), Central Creek (#437), Central Creek Airstrip (#295), Porcupine Creek (#375), South Fork (#427), Gold Hub (#455), California Creek (#472), and Gilles Creek (#460).
Comments / 0