Arizona Wildfire alert: Pine Peak Fire update

Incident location: Pine Peak in Hualapai Mountains, approximately 20 miles southeast of Kingman Impacted area: 1602 Acres

The most active fire currently is Pine Peak Fire. Smoke will be visible to surrounding areas, including Yucca, Wikieup, and at times Kingman.

Due to the extreme fire conditions and activity currently in this area and in the interest of public safety, the following areas will be

until the end of the current fire emergency:

BLM Road 7240 between the intersections of BLM Road 7240E west of Chappo Spring and BLM Road 7243 east of Chappo Spring, accounting for approximately 21 miles of BLM Road 7240.

remain in effect through the BLM’s Colorado River District as the fire danger continues to be high and moisture from monsoon storms has not been widespread across the area. Fires that have been fully contained and/or no longer active for more than 24 hours have been removed from the update. As a result, the Cow Fire has been removed from this report unless there is a change in activity.

Pine Peak Fire [ Information on Inciweb:

]

– Pine Peak in Hualapai Mountains, approximately 20 miles southeast of Kingman

at 1300 ac 7/22 at 1900

7/16 at approx. 0900

Lightning

– Fire continues to spread in ponderosa pine fuels on the north slope with occasional torching in oak brush and chaparral on the south facing slope. Dry and warm weather may increase fire activity and smoke production through today with similar fire activity expected through the weekend. Potential for gusty and variable winds ahead of monsoon storm activity is expected and may increase the fire’s activity. But an increase in humidity into the area may help to moderate fire behavior and intensity.

– Due to the extremely remote and rugged terrain, this fire is in a confine /contain strategy. Firefighters continue to assess containment opportunities in more accessible terrain (indirect), assessing roads, trails, or areas of reduced vegetation to slow or minimize spread potential. They continue to use aircraft to monitor and keep fire intensity and activity in check with helicopter water drops as needed. Firefighters will be working to remove brush adjacent to some area range improvements.

Pine Peak 7.21.22