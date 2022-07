Incident location: Along the Archer, Wichita County line just Southeast of Wichita Falls. Impacted area: 6522 Acres

Texas A&M Forest Service was requested by Lake City VFD for a fire in Archer county just south of Wichita Falls, upon arrival the fire was estimated to be approximately 300 acres and very active. Over 50 homes where being evacuated and the fire is threatening to jump HWY 287. Extreme temperatures coupled with dry vegetation are contributing to the fire behavior.