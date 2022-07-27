Montana Wildfire alert: Clover Fire update

Incident location: Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek Impacted area: 8 Acres

July 23rd, 2022 - As Fire Crews continued with targeted burning operations today to strengthen containment lines around the Clover Fire, the size of the fire area is now 8 acres, and is 5% contained. By intentionally firing along the fireline’s inner edge, they are removing fuels that otherwise could lead to this fire jumping the road. As a pre-existing containment line, this work to reduce fuels creates a larger fire break around the fire.

Due to this firing, an area closure order for the Clover Fire has been issued and can be viewed in full on the B-D website at

and is in effect as of 22JUL22. Recognizing that this is a popular and beautiful recreation area, we understand that this may require recreation plans to change for our public and appreciate your support.