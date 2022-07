Incident location: Munds Mountain, east of Sedona

Impacted area: 335 Acres

The Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15. It is located on the back side of Munds Mountain, east of Sedona. Smoke will remain visible during suppression efforts. It was likely caused by lightning.

7-17-22 Committee Fire, aerial operations

