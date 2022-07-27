Montana Wildfire alert: Moors Mountain Fire update
The Moors Mountain Fire was reported on Saturday, July 16, and is burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. The fire was caused by lightning. Firefighters have been utilizing handline tied into natural features, such as rock formations, and helicopter bucket drops to eliminate heat along the fire's edge. Crews expect to have the fire fully contained by the end of shift on Sunday, July 24. Command of the fire will be transferred back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Monday, July 25.
