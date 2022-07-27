ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Moors Mountain Fire update

Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident location: Moors Mountain Impacted area: 98 Acres

The Moors Mountain Fire was reported on Saturday, July 16, and is burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.  The fire was caused by lightning. Firefighters have been utilizing handline tied into natural features, such as rock formations, and helicopter bucket drops to eliminate heat along the fire's edge. Crews expect to have the fire fully contained by the end of shift on Sunday, July 24. Command of the fire will be transferred back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Monday, July 25.

Grayback Forestry crew hikes through wildflowers
Firefighter working on a slop over fire July 22
Smoke from gusty, north winds on July 22
Retardant line holding on Moors Mountain
Moors Mountain Fire on July 22, 2022
Burned area on Moors Mountain
Grayback Forestry crew constructing direct handlne
Moors Mtn Fire July 17
Moors Mtn Fire July 16
Moors Mtn Fire July 17
Moors Mtn Fire July 16
Moors Mountain Fire smoke column

ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

