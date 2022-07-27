Montana Wildfire alert: Moors Mountain Fire update

Incident location: Moors Mountain Impacted area: 98 Acres

The Moors Mountain Fire was reported on Saturday, July 16, and is burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. The fire was caused by lightning. Firefighters have been utilizing handline tied into natural features, such as rock formations, and helicopter bucket drops to eliminate heat along the fire's edge. Crews expect to have the fire fully contained by the end of shift on Sunday, July 24. Command of the fire will be transferred back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Monday, July 25.

Grayback Forestry crew hikes through wildflowers

Firefighter working on a slop over fire July 22

Smoke from gusty, north winds on July 22

Retardant line holding on Moors Mountain

Moors Mountain Fire on July 22, 2022

Burned area on Moors Mountain

Grayback Forestry crew constructing direct handlne

Moors Mtn Fire July 17

Moors Mtn Fire July 16

Moors Mtn Fire July 17

Moors Mtn Fire July 16