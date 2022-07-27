Pauline Hanson storms out of the Senate rather than acknowledge traditional owners screaming 'no, I won't and never will' - as Aboriginal senator slams her as 'racist'

Pauline Hanson has been called a racist after she angrily left the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country.

Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday's sitting.

Senator Hanson interjected, yelling 'no, I won't and never will', before storming out of the chamber in a huff.

The One Nation senator later said she could not accept the welcome to country or a proposal to be moved later in the day that would raise the indigenous flag in the Senate chamber.

'I've been feeling this way for a long time,' she said.

'I have called from the first day for equality for all Australians. I see this as divisive.'

She said if anyone needed acknowledgement it was 'our people that have fought for this country. People who have sacrificed their lives'.

Senator Hanson added the Indigenous flag had 'never been voted on'.

'I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,' she said.

She also criticised the acknowledgement to country being so widespread.

'We are now hearing it on flights and aeroplanes. I'm sorry - this is my country as well.

'This is heading towards division in our nation. A them and us. And we'll never close the gap if we continue down this path. All Australians should be treated equally and the same.'

Indigenous Greens' senator Lidia Thorpe called Senator Hanson racist and her actions 'disrespectful' to the Parliament and Aboriginal Australians.

'Pauline Hanson, you are ignorant and you are racist,' she wrote on Twitter.

'Day two of the 47th Parliament and racism has reared its ugly head.

'Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of the acknowledgement of country in the Senate, refusing to acknowledge "those people".

'You want to make parliament safe? Get rid of racism.'

Senator Hanson quickly fired back on her own Twitter, calling out Senator Thorpe's own controversial views.

'Says the "infiltrator" who with her racially divisive agenda doesn’t even recognise the legitimacy of our Constitution or Parliament,' she wrote.

Senator Thorpe on Tuesday mocked The Queen, who is referenced in the swearing in ceremony all MPs underwent on Tuesday.

'Not every politician swore allegiance to the colonising Queen of England today lol,' she wrote.

Senator Hanson followed up her outburst by claiming welcome to country ceremonies 'perpetuate racial division'.

'From this point forward, Senator Hanson will refuse to acknowledge country in the Senate,' her office said.

'Senator Hanson will also oppose a motion in the Senate today for the Aboriginal flag to be displayed in the Senate. Senator Hanson considers that only one flag, the Australian national flag, truly represents all Australians.'

She claimed acknowledgements were not 'any sort of indigenous Australian tradition', given that at most it has only been in use for the past 25 years and in Parliament only 12 years.

Senator Hanson has form in railing against the Aboriginal flag and the entire concept of welcome to country ceremonies.

Last July she claimed the Matildas posing with the Aboriginal flag before their first game at the Tokyo Olympics was 'a slap in the face to all Australians' and accused the soccer team of 'hijacking' the competition

In April, she described welcome to country ceremonies as 'left-wing virtue signalling' and declared she was 'tired' of them.

'It is common for politicians to be booed at events but some Australians were shocked that Anthony Albanese would get such a hostile reaction while trying to deliver a so-called ''welcome to country'',' she wrote on her Facebook page.

'I don't know about you but I am very tired of being left out of the ''welcome'' to my own country.'

Welcomes to Country ceremonies between Indigenous Australian communities date back thousands of years.

TV presenter Ernie Dingo and musician Richard Walley performed the first for non-Indigenous Australians in 1976 at a festival in Perth.

Indigenous elders now regularly give a Welcome to Country at major events including sports games and concerts.

'Some of you might not realise but this "welcome to country" isn't some ancient tradition. It is a modern invention,' Senator Hanson claimed.

'Just one of the many overused methods of left-wing virtue signalling that shoehorns politics and pandering into everyday life.'

Last July she claimed the Matildas posing with the Aboriginal flag before their first game at the Tokyo Olympics was 'a slap in the face to all Australians' and accused the soccer team of 'hijacking' the competition.

'Australians are sick and tired of their favourite sports being ruined by politics,' she said.

'Indigenous flags don't represent all Australians. There's only one flag which truly represents all of us.'

'Taxpayers don't shell out millions of dollars to send Olympic teams to represent two nations. We're one nation, Australia, indigenous and non-indigenous alike,' she said.

'Australians supporting their Olympic team deserve an explanation from the Australian Olympic Committee, and I'm sure they want to know what the Prime Minister has to say about it too.'