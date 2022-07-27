We now know the day abortion becomes illegal in Idaho

BOISE, ID. — The clock is officially ticking on legal abortion in Idaho.

The U.S. Supreme Court signed the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision Tuesday afternoon. That’s the decision that undoes the Roe v. Wade ruling that has protected abortion rights for 50 years.

According to Idaho law, the state’s so-called “trigger law” goes into effect 30 days after that decision.

Idaho’s law, passed in 2020, prohibits abortion in all cases except cases of reported rape or incest or to save the mother’s life.

It now goes into effect on August 25th.

Planned Parenthood wants to keep that from happening. The organization has filed multiple lawsuits in Idaho challenging the abortion ban.

The Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on those lawsuits on August 3rd.

