ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

We now know the day abortion becomes illegal in Idaho

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6A9n_0gu0ZPva00

BOISE, ID. — The clock is officially ticking on legal abortion in Idaho.

The U.S. Supreme Court signed the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision Tuesday afternoon. That’s the decision that undoes the Roe v. Wade ruling that has protected abortion rights for 50 years.

According to Idaho law, the state’s so-called “trigger law” goes into effect 30 days after that decision.

Idaho’s law, passed in 2020, prohibits abortion in all cases except cases of reported rape or incest or to save the mother’s life.

It now goes into effect on August 25th.

Planned Parenthood wants to keep that from happening. The organization has filed multiple lawsuits in Idaho challenging the abortion ban.

The Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on those lawsuits on August 3rd.

RELATED: Idaho sued over law banning abortion after 6 weeks pregnancy

READ: Spokane City Council passes resolution reaffirming abortion access

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs#Scotus#Planned Parenthood#The Idaho Supreme Court#Spokane City Council#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy