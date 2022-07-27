Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Fans With A Dramatic Look On Instagram: 'Cray'

via Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a dramatic look on Instagram and it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before!

In images obtained by E! News, the reality star posted a video of herself on July 21 sporting blunt bangs with the rest of her hair in a long ponytail. During the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said, “No, like, cray…but it’ll also be good.” She wore a nude-colored tube top and accessorized with a statement necklace. As for her makeup, the mother of three wore red lipstick, smokey eye shadow, and dark, long lashes.

We’re definitely loving this bold look! But just to be clear, reports say that the ‘do was not permanent and it was done for what appeared to be a photo shoot. According to E! News, “The Poosh founder’s new hairstyle was only temporary. Later that day, Kourtney posted another video—but this time sans bangs.”

As you may already know, Kourtney has been debuting several hairstyles throughout the years, and we are obsessed with literally all of them. Check out some of our faves below.

We can’t wait to see what gorgeous hairstyle Kourtney is going to rock next!