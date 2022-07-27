Lockwood resident a victim of flooding again

LOCKWOOD — The major storm on July 24 caused terrible damage in places around Billings, and it wasn't all from hail as flooding hit some residents hard.

A flooded home is a nightmare for most people, but for Brandy Montgomery of Lockwood, it's a reality that she's endured more than once in less than a month. Her home flooded during the historic flooding the state saw in June and then again from this week's storm.

Montgomery thought the worst was behind her after the first flood.

"I started to get a little relaxed. I thought everything was done and then Sunday, everything flooded again. So, it’s just a nonstop worry," said Montgomery.

The massive rain flooded her streets and saw water pour in her basement. It is an issue that persisted since the first flood and the recent rains magnified the problem.

"Over a month and a half of this happening, it’s getting old. It’s tiring to be up every couple of hours and turning the pump on and off," added Montgomery.

Montgomery said she believes the water coming up from her basement is from a rising water table under her home, although that's unconfirmed at this point. She hopes Yellowstone County does something about the issue.

"I'm just kind of looking for some answers and some hoping that this will go away. This can't happen every year or every time it rains. I hope the county can do something about why it continues to flood like this," said Montgomery.