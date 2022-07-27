ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Plymouth County Fair reveals “For the Women of Agriculture” theme

By Gage Teunissen
 3 days ago

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars chamber held their monthly coffee meeting at the Plymouth County Fair Grounds to unveil this year’s theme per tradition.

The historic Round Barn has been at the fairgrounds for more than 30 years. This year, the Le Mars chamber dedicated the inside to the Women in Agriculture with displays on local gals who make Plymouth County’s ag world turn.

KCAU 9 spoke with the chamber about how they chose this year’s theme.

“Just very, very important people in our community and sometimes they don’t get the recognition that they need or that they should get and we want to make sure that they get that,” said

The Plymouth County Fair begins Wednesday where you can take a look yourself at the “For the Women of Agriculture” theme.

