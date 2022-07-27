Texas Tech Alumni reunited with Tech flag left in Afghanistan

LUBBOCK, Texas – For US Air Force Captain Joseph Lozada, the Double T represented more than just school pride. Captain Lozada was an alum from Texas Tech University, joining the Military as a flight nurse for the Air Force.

Captain Lozada would bring three flags with him on his deployments, the US flag, the Texas flag and the Texas Tech flag.

“It’s a legacy of pride and honor. You know, just like in our school song, we want to provide honor all the time to everything that we’ve accomplished and not just for myself but for all those who have been to Texas Tech and all those that serve,” said Captain Lozada.

Captain Lozada left his Texas Tech flag in Afghanistan during his deployment in 2020, “I had pinned it to the wall, I put my signature on it and just left it.”

Over a year later, Captain Lozada was reunited with that same flag he left behind by a fellow Flight Nurse and Red Raider.

“One of our other flight nurses pulled it off the wall and brought it back home because they were talking about plans to leave Afghanistan and that everything there was just going to be demolished anyways,” said Captain Lozada, “I was absolutely excited because I was like, ‘holy moly, I didn’t expect to see this,’ and her thought was exactly mine. Like ‘hey, listen, like I know this was meant to be a legacy but it’s not something that should be lost and forgotten in time.”

Their reunion and service to their country was commemorated by the University, framing the flag in the Texas Tech Health Science Center.

“It’s a really good feeling to know that other people will be able to see it and other people will be able to see everything that was sacrificed in order to take it out there and to bring it back,” said Captain Lozada.

