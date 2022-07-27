ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Alicia Isabel Matias De Jesus, 50 of Lawrence Sentenced to Prison for Identity Theft

By Tom Duggan
valleypatriot.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
valleypatriot.com

Comments / 6

Nancy Johnson
3d ago

hmmm...Lawrence....armpit of Massachusetts...although it wasn't always like that..

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Prison#District Court#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico

Comments / 0

Community Policy