Arizona Wildfire alert: Mountain Fire update

Incident location: 10 miles northeast of Williams, Arizona

Impacted area: 11 Acres

The Mountain Fire was started by lightning on Wednesday July 20, 2022, near the top of Sitgreaves Mountain, on the Wiliams Ranger District. Firefighters were on scene on Thursday July 21, but found numerous hazards around the fire including lightning, steep slopes, numerous downed logs covering the ground in many areas, and numerous standing dead trees. After much conversation, a decision was made to hold off on aggressive attack of the fire at that time, but instead to wait and see what the monsoon storms in the area would do to the fire. Since that day, the fire has grown slowly, had several rain showers on it, and is consuming dead and downed fuel on the ground. Firefighters from the Kaibab National Forest are keeping a close eye on this fire every day, monitoring and mapping fire spread, and watching the weather which includes increased chances of rain in the last full week of July.

Mountain Fire on 7/22/22