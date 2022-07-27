ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

15-year-old shot in chest at West Valley City park

By Spencer Burt
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot in the chest at a park in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon.

According to West Valley City Police, the 15-year-old boy was brought to the Granger Medical Clinic around 3:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray by ambulance.

Police began an investigation and said they believe the shooting occurred at Hillsdale Park.

No arrests have been made, but police said Tuesday evening that they are following up on leads.

Officials reported Wednesday that there is nothing to indicate the incident was gang-related.

WVCPD officials said the victim is expected to survive.

This article will be updated as further information becomes available.

